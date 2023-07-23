Posh goalkeeper Neive Corry in action at Ipswich. Photo: Ruby Red Photography

After a 3-0 home defeat at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Posh were beaten 4-1 at Ipswich Town in their second friendly of the summer.

Four goals in 19 minutes either side of half-time won the day for the hosts with a first club goal for Alex O’Neill four minutes from time a mere consolation for Posh.

There was a sign of things to come when Ipswich struck the crossbar – albeit from a cross – in the opening minute. Soon afterwards Posh ‘keeper Neive Crorry made a fine save.

Keir Perkins in action for Posh at Ipswich Town. Photo: Ruby Red Photography

Posh survived the early pressure and Keir Perkins sent a snapshot from the edge of the Ipswich area just wide before the home side assumed control again.

Ipswich opened the scoring on 40 minutes with a header from a corner and they made it 2-0 on the stroke of half-time.

It was 3-0 after 53 minutes and 4-0 five minutes later. The deficit would have become greater, but for another smart stop from Corry.

Posh at least had the last word when O’Neill gathered the ball on the edge of the penalty area before shooting into the top corner.

Elie York (pink, left) and Sophie Scargill in action for Posh at Ipswich. Photo: Ruby Red Photography

Posh host MK Dons at Bourne Town FC in another friendly on Wednesday (June 26, 7.45pm).

Their National League Midlands Division One campaign begins at Northampton Town on Sunday, August 20.

Posh: Corry, York (Trialist, 63mins), Copson, Connor (Osker, 63mins), Driscoll-King (Davis, 63mins), O’Neill, Scargill, Brown (Axten), Middleton (Lawlor, 73min), Driscoll, Perkins.