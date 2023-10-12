News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United Women back up to second after thrilling away win

Peterborough United Women moved back up to second in Midlands Division One of the National League with a 4-2 win at Notts County on Wednesday night,
By Alan Swann
Published 12th Oct 2023, 08:43 BST- 2 min read
Posh Women celebrate a goal at Notts County. Photo: Ruby Red Photography.Posh Women celebrate a goal at Notts County. Photo: Ruby Red Photography.
Posh Women celebrate a goal at Notts County. Photo: Ruby Red Photography.

Posh bounced back from the disappointment of losing 4-2 at leaders Loughborough Lightning on Sunday – when they led 2-0 – to claim a handsome win of their own at Hucknall Town FC.

There was a goal apiece in the opening eight minutes as Renai Bennett claimed her first Posh goal to cancel out County’s early strike. Bennett pounced after Katie Middleton’s shot from the edge of the penalty area was blocked.

Evie Driscoll-King had a great opportunity to put Posh ahead on 14 minutes as Megan Lawlor’s corner was met by the defender at the back-post, but she failed to make a clean connection and her header was cleared off the line.

However, Posh took the lead on 21 minutes and it was a moment of brilliance from Middleton as she received the ball just inside the opposition's half and advanced into the box before chipping the ball over the goalkeeper from a tight angle.

Zaiga Lacite and Bennett came close to extending that lead before the break as did Keir Perkins in the second half, while Posh ‘keeper Neive Corry did well to thwart Nicola Russell from close range on 65 minutes.

County did equalise 15 minutes from time with a second goal for Takiah Burkett, but within 60 seconds Posh were back in front. Jess Driscoll started the move with a fine pass to Middleton whose cross was converted from six yards by Sophie Scargill.

And the three points were sealed in injury time from the penalty spot by Rosie Axten after a foul on Scargill.

Posh are without a fixture this weekend.

Posh: Corry, Brown (York, 90min), Mugridge (Connor, 60min), Driscoll-King, Lawlor, Driscoll, Scargill, Bennett (Axten, 60min), Middleton, Lacite (Kirk, 60min), Perkins.

Unused Sub: Guy.

