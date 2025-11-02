Peterborough United Women are ready for a National League 'clash of the titans'

Posh celebrate a goal in the 7-3 romp at Northampton Town. Photo Darren Wiles.

There’s a clash of the National League titans at Pims Park on Sunday when Peterborough United host Boldmere St Michaels in a Midlands Division One match (2pm kick off).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The teams have played 12 league matches between them and won the lot, although Posh have a huge goal difference advantage. Jake Poole’s side have scored 32 goals and conceded just seven in their six matches, while today’s visitors have netted 15 times while conceding six goals.

It should be a cracker as Posh attempt to complete a perfect eight-day period containing three tough fixtures. Posh have already knocked out higher level Real Bedford from the FA Cup and hammered local rivals Northampton Town on their own pitch 7-3 so a hat-trick of big wins would be some statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Poole told the Posh Plus service: “It’s a tough game for us, but we are going into the game in good form and with great momentum, and we want that to continue.

“Boldmere are a really good footballing team, but they also play with bite and fight as we found out at their place last season when we lost.

"But we have great depth in our squad now. There is healthy competition for places and our substitutes keep impacting matches. We managed to rest a few players in the Northampton game and we aim to use that freshness to our advantage.

"We have spoken about ticking the league games off one by one and this is just the next one. We can’t look too far ahead although we have started this very challenging period really well.”