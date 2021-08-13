Peterborough United Women are determined to embrace a massive challenge...when they eventually get started in the National League!

Chloe Brown, the manager of Peterborough United Women.

Brown has been promoted from assistant manager to manager for the club’s first ever season in the National League, a campaign that has been delayed by the postponement of the original opening day fixture at home to Wem Town - they have Covid in the camp - this weekend.

After two seasons of domination at East Midlands Premier League level (and two probable titles scuppered by the pandemic), Posh are effectively playing in the English Fourth Division in the 2021-22 campaign.

Are they concerned? Not at all. Are they excited? Most definitely, even though initial ambitions remain modest, on a par with the men’s first team for their first Championship campaign in nine years.

Cassie Steward has moved from Peterborough Northern Star Ladies to Peterborough United Women.

“A mid-table finish would be great,” Brown insisted. “The aim is to establish ourselves at this level and then think about moving up.

“This is a big step up for us. The steps in women’s football are bigger than in the men’s game because there are far fewer teams, but we are excited by the opportunity and we will embrace it.”

Posh perhaps won’t be helped that four teams will be relegated from National League Midlands Division One and only one promoted from a division hosting just 13 teams.

But Brown has plenty of confidence in a talented squad that has been enhanced by the arrival of several newcomers.

Posh unveiled three signings from Peterborough Northern Star this week in Jess Driscoll, Cassie Steward and Megan Breakwell as well as announcing te arrivals of Ellen Marson and Elizabeth Santiago.

“We had a good squad anyway,” Brown added. “But we’ve added some quality players who will complement the good ones we already had.

“These are exciting times for the players at an exciting time for the whole football club.

“The fact the club have now taken us under their umbrella is absolutely massive. They’ve always been very helpful to us, but now we have greater access to some outstanding facilities.

“The players will be supported strongly by the club and we can’t wait to get started.”

Posh Women will play mostly on Sundays and they will now open their League season at Bedworth United on Sunday, August 22. They will play their home games at Posh’s plush Idverde training ground on Oundle Road.

Jenna Lusk will be Brown’s assistant manager.