Peterborough United Women will again use Bourne Town FC as their home ground next season.

There had been speculation National League Posh would leave the Abbey Lawn in favour of a home base in Peterborough, but they will instead play at a ground 20 miles outside the city.

The Abbey Lawn is undergoing several renovations over the summer including the construction of two new stands, six-figure changing room refurbishments and a new outdoor bar area.

Posh Women’s general manager, Sam Winch said: “It’s clear to see Bourne FC have ambitions and commitment to growing football in the local area. They had a fantastic season and the ground itself has been having a huge facelift over the last few weeks. I’m really excited to continue our partnership next season as Bourne have been fantastic hosts for us.”

Bourne chairman Chris Good added: “This decision reflects our continued commitment to supporting and enhancing women's football within our community.

“Abbey Lawn has always been a special place for our teams and fans, providing an excellent environment for both players and supporters. We are confident Posh Women will thrive in this setting, benefiting from the superb facilities and the passionate local fan base.”

Posh Women finished a club best third in National Midlands Division One last season. They regularly attracted crowds of between 200 and 300 to home games.

Posh Women have made their first signing of the summer with the arrival of midfielder Hannah Dawborn from the University of Miami. Dawborn (22) is a former England Under 18 and Arsenal player who has been in the States for the last four years.