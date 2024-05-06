Peterborough United Women advertise for a new head coach after substitute rescues a point with a classy volley
The 1-1 draw might be the final game of the season for Posh, depending on what the league decide to do about last Thursday’s abandoned game against Leek Town.
That match was called off with three minutes to go with the scores level at 1-1. Posh will almost definitely finish in a club best third place no matter the outcome, but bottom club Leek would jump out of the relegation zone with a win.
Lacite struck on 74 minutes yesterday with a fine finish from a cross from fellow replacement Keir Perkins. Leafield had led from the fifth minute after converting a rebound after Posh ‘keeper Neive Corry had made a save.
Perkins and Frankie Pim went close to grabbing a winner. Earlier in the game Poppie Brown twice struck the woodwork for Posh.
Posh have now advertised for a new head coach following the departure late last month of popular boss Dan Lawlor. It’s a voluntary post.
Posh: Corry. Connor (sub Hilliard, 60 mins), Fletcher, Driscoll-King, Mugridge, Driscoll, Brown (sub Lacite, 60 mins), Middleton, Brett (sub Kirk, 55 mins), Bennett (sub Lawlor, 46 mins), Pim (sub Perkins, 46 mins).
