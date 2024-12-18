Abraham Odoh in action for Posh against Northampton in the Vertu Trophy. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United winger Abraham Odoh is out to make life difficult for first-team manager Darren Ferguson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24 year-old has been forced to accept a role as understudy to first choice left-winger Malik Mothersille for most of the League One matches this season, but he’s become a regular star of cup matches. Odoh’s five Posh goals this season have come in either EFL Trophy matches (3) or FA Cup ties (2). He’s started just five of the 19 League One matches played by Posh since he moved from Harrogate Town in the summer.

Odoh scored one and made one in Tuesday’s 3-0 Trophy success against Northampton Town at the Weston Homes Stadium. He also hit the post in the goalless first-half “It was a good night for me and the team,” Odoh said. “I’ll take a goal and an assist and more importantly we got through to the next round. I’m excited to play in these games and it’s important I rack up the stats as I want to give the manager hard decisions. I want to show him I should be in the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The competition is very healthy at this club. It’s friendly rather than toxic and the competition makes us all play better. With the way we play there will always be chances to score and I will also always try and create for others. I didn’t know how Ricky-Jade Jones twisted his body like he did to score the first goal, but I’m happy with the assist!

"We work every day on flashing crosses across the box and it’s been paying off in my matches. For my goal I cut inside and got a kind deflection, but it was on target so I’ll have the goal.

"It’s an important competition for us. I’ve seen the pictures from last season’s final on the wall at the training ground and it would be great to go that far again.”

Posh host League Two leaders Walsall in the last 16, probably on Tuesday, January 14.