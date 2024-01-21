Peterborough United winger grateful for the opportunity to repay the manager's faith in him
The 25 year-old started just his seventh League One match of the season as Posh beat Shrewsbury 2-1 at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.
And Ajiboye played a key part in the goal early in the second-half that got Posh back on level terms with a clever pass to Jadel Katongo who crossed for Joel Randall to bag his seventh goal of the season.
"We always know we can win even if we fall 1-0 or 2-0 behind,” Ajiboye said. “And once we equalised I knew we would win. It was hard work in the first-half as they were staying to tight to me on the wing, but once we started mixing it up a bit I did better.
"The gaffer said at half-time to play more in behind their defenders and that suited me. I had some joy and I’m happy to have contributed to one of the goals.
"I’m still learning on the job, but I’m glad to repay the faith the manager has shown in me. Hopefully I can get a run of games to show what I can do.
"It’s a great atmosphere in the dressing room. We have a really good group here.”
Ajiboye started in place of regular right-sided attacker Kwame Poku who has an ankle injury. Poku was wearing a protective boot at the game yesterday.