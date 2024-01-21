David Ajiboye is delighted to have started repaying the faith shown in him by Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson.

David Ajiboye in action for Posh against Shrewsbury. Photo: Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

The 25 year-old started just his seventh League One match of the season as Posh beat Shrewsbury 2-1 at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.

And Ajiboye played a key part in the goal early in the second-half that got Posh back on level terms with a clever pass to Jadel Katongo who crossed for Joel Randall to bag his seventh goal of the season.

"We always know we can win even if we fall 1-0 or 2-0 behind,” Ajiboye said. “And once we equalised I knew we would win. It was hard work in the first-half as they were staying to tight to me on the wing, but once we started mixing it up a bit I did better.

Posh winger David Ajiboye during the win over Shrewsbury, Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

"The gaffer said at half-time to play more in behind their defenders and that suited me. I had some joy and I’m happy to have contributed to one of the goals.

"I’m still learning on the job, but I’m glad to repay the faith the manager has shown in me. Hopefully I can get a run of games to show what I can do.

"It’s a great atmosphere in the dressing room. We have a really good group here.”