Peterborough United will use last season's play-off heartbreak as motivation for the 2023-24 season

​Established star Harrison Burrows insists Peterborough United will use the disappointment of last season's play-off heartbreak as motivation for the forthcoming League One campaign.
By Alan Swann
Published 29th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

​The 21 year-old could be one of the most experienced players in the squad once the planned Posh reboot is finished.

The current first-team squad returned to training this week.

"Obviously the season finished in a disappointing fashion and there are still days when I think about it,” Burrows said. “But you just have to get over it and start afresh in a new season.

Harrison Burrows during pre-season training watched by Darren Ferguson. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.comHarrison Burrows during pre-season training watched by Darren Ferguson. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Harrison Burrows during pre-season training watched by Darren Ferguson. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
"In some ways we still had a successful season and we can use what happened as motivation for next season.

"I was pleased with how things went for me. I played in a few positions, including as a number 10 which I enjoyed and I finished as a left-back.

"I’ve been fortunate that all the managers I’ve worked with here have played youngsters and it looks like we’re going even younger next season.

"It’s good that Darren Ferguson stayed as we all know him and how he likes to play.”

Burrows played 50 times for Posh last season and has now amassed 127 appearances for a club he joined at the age of 9.

He’s scored eight goals, four of them last season.

"I'm always striving to get those numbers up,” Burrows added.

Posh play their first friendly at Stamford AFC on Saturday, July 8 (3pm).​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ before heading off to St George's Park for a pre-season training camp.

Posh will have a couple of behind-closed doors friendlies while they away including one against a Premier League club.

Posh last used St George’s Park ahead of the 2020-21 season which ended in promotion from League One.

