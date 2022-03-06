Peterborough United will try and take their anger and disappointment at another awayday nightmare out on Bournemouth

Joe Ward in action for Posh at Huddersfield. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh were effectively beaten in the opening seven minutes at the John Smith’s Stadium after conceding two goals. The hosts added a third goal from a corner - their second set-piece goal of the night - 20 minutes from time.

In their previous match Posh held Premier League champions Manchester City goalless for an hour in an FA Cup fifth round tie.

Posh are eight points from safety, but could fall further behind today (Saturday) depending on Reading’s result at home to Millwall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“That start killed us,” Posh winger Joe Ward admitted. “We just couldn’t get back into the game after that.

“We should have taken confidence from the way we played against Manchester City into last night’s game. We should have been feeling good, but we were out of the game very quickly.

“It was disappointing to concede from set-pieces again. We need to put our bodies on the line and do all we can to stop our opponent scoring.