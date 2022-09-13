Joe Ward of Posh in action against Danny Andrew of Fleetwood in 2021. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh will show respect to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II before the League One fixture against Fleetwood Town at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday (7.45pm kick off).

Players and officials will wear black armbands, flags will be flown at half mast, a minutes’s silence will be held before the game when the National Anthem will also be played.

And McCann’s team will then attempt to take recent footballing frustrations out on the Cod Army.

Not that it’s an easy task as Fleetwood arrive at London Road having lost just one League One match all season. They’ve drawn their last five under the management of Celtic playing legend Scott Brown.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s been a sad time for the nation,” McCann said. “Football showed a lot of unity at the weekend by cancelling the fixtures which was important.

"It was frustrating for us because we wanted to get back on the horse a bit after the defeat to Portsmouth, but we understood the reasons why we couldn’t play.

"We managed to get an internal game in which was important for us to get minutes into the players ahead of a tough game against a resilient .

"Fleetwood are certainly tough to beat as their results have shown. They have a lot of experience in their ranks and have recruited very well with the likes of Admiral Muskwe and Carlos Mendes Gomes from Luton.

"They also picked up some good players that I have managed in the past and I know the quality the likes of Danny Andrew can deliver.

"We will hope it’s our quality that somes out on top.”

Callum Morton, an on-loan forward at Posh last season, is not expected to play because of injury.