Joel Randall after scoring for Posh v Bolton. Photo David Lowndes.

A 96th-minute equaliser for Northampton Town at Barnsley means Posh must travel to Oxford rather than Oakwell for a play-off semi-final first leg. Barnsley will instead take on Bolton Wanderers in their semi-final.

Posh finished their own regular League One season with a thrilling 3-3 draw against Bolton at London Road with Randall scoring for the second successive League One game as well as assisting on one of Malik Mothersille’s two goals. Randall has now reached 10 League One goals for the season.

Posh were beaten 5-0 at Oxford in a League One game just two weekends ago when they fell 2-0 down early on as they did against Bolton. The ‘U’s’ booked their place in the play-offs with a final day 2-1 win at in-form Exeter City.

"If we bring the best version of ourselves into the play-offs we should be okay,” Randall insisted. “But it’s never that easy with everything that surrounds the play-offs. It should be a good thing to have received the test we had at Oxford recently. The players have already started talking about what we need to do to beat them next time and we go there with confidence.

"We will have to start better for sure. It needed Bolton to score two goals to get us going on Saturday and that should never be the case. They started brightly and we didn’t. The whole first-half just wasn’t us. We didn’t bring the running required or the intensity.

"The gaffer mentioned it at half-time and we delivered it in the second-half, but we can’t start like that in a play-off match. I was happy with my performance. The early goal we scored gave us belief and got the crowd up. They went on the back foot and then it’s up to us to punish them again which we did.

"For my goal I just took touch and realised I was through. The goalkeeper moved about a bit to put me off so I just dinked him. For the third goal I did a backheel pass and then kept running. I’m at my most effective when I simplify things and run off players and I picked up a pass and crossed it for Malik to score. We work on our forwards running into space between the posts and then it’s up to us to find them. David Ajiboye played a perfect cross for Mailk’s first goal.

Joel Randall scores for Posh against Bolton. Photo David Lowndes.

“We treated this as an important game as we could play Bolton in the play-off final and we wanted to put a marker down and show them we are a serious team.”

Randall picked up just a third caution of the season in the second-half after an incident which brought a smile to his face.