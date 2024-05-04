Archie Collins in action for Posh at Oxford. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The home side won the game with a set-piece header from skipper Elliott Moore in the 53rd minute and at the time the hosts were worth their lead.

But Posh dominated the final 30 minutes with some excellent passing football, but they couldn’t breach a well-organised defence and weren’t helped by a number of ricochets either landing in the arms of home goalkeeper Jamie Cumming or falling at the feet of defenders who gratefully hoofed a clearance into the night sky.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defeat ended up an unfortunate one, but Posh should be confident of overturning the deficit at a packed Weston Homes Stadium on Wednesday night. Oxford looked out on their feet by the close, so the inadequate three minutes referee Lewis Smith added on at the end was gratefully received by a team who appeared to over-celebrate their win at the end.

Ephron Mason-Clark in action for Posh at Oxford. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh kept faith with the side that started the thrilling 3-3 draw with Bolton Wanderers with David Ajiboye preferred fit-again Kwame Poku on the right side of the attack.

Oxford were also unchanged from the last-day win at Exeter City which enabled them to return to the play-off places at the perfect time. If anything they were stronger than when beating Posh 5-0 at this ground three weeks ago as key midfielder Cameron Brannagan and powerful centre-back Moore missed that game.

Oxford started as though they fancied another Posh mauling. Josh Murphy was prominent, which is not what Posh wanted, and in the third minute the ball fell enticingly for Ruben Rodrigues on the volley on the edge of the area, but he shot tamely straight at Jed Steer in the Posh goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh struggled to get out in the opening 10 minutes with Oxford adopting a fierce press whenever Jadel Katongo and David Ajiboye were in possession on the right.

But Posh came through the sticky start and kept the ball efficiently without making much happen in the final third. Joel Randall was busy though and his pass inside a full-back on 18 minutes freed Ephron Mason-Clark who couldn’t guide his shot from a difficult angle past home ‘keeper Jamie Cumming.

That was pretty much that from Posh in the first-half, but they only came under pressure themselves from a succession of set-pieces around the 40-minute mark. Moore headed a decent opportunity over the bar from the last of them.

Posh sent on Poku for Ajiboye at the break and the move looked inspired when the winger received the ball on the edge of the area, but he shot over and within a minute Oxford had taken the lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not for the first time this season a corner gave Posh a problem, one that appeared to be overhit, but Brannagan, who is not big, somehow sent a towering header back across goal for Moore to convert from close range.

That goal inspired Posh though who dominated the final half hour and found enough good positions to deserve a leveller at least.

They worked the ball well from side to side with Poku a constant menace. A Randall pull-back was flicked at goal by Jones, but straight to Cumming, Ronnie Edwards headed a corner over the bar and a Burrows snapshot took a nick with the ball again nestling in the midriff of Cummings.

Poku then sent in a cross which hit Jones and a couple of Posh corners were thwarted by some fussy refereeing from Smith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a cliche, but it is only half-time and there was enough encouragement for Posh to make a second trip to Wembley a real possibility.

Posh: Jed Steer, Jadel Katongo, Harrison Burrows, Josh Knight, Ronnie Edwards, Archie Collins, Hector Kyprianou, Joel Randall, David Ajiboye (sub Kwame Poku, 46 mins), Malik Mothersille (sub Ricky-Jade Jones, 59 mins), Ephron Mason-Clark.

Unused subs: Nicholas Bilokapic, Ryan De Havilland, Emmanuel Fernandez, James Dornelly, Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Oxford: Jamie Cumming, CIaran Brown, Joe Bennett, Fin Stevens, Tyler Goodrham (sub Billy Bodin, 78 mins), Elliott Moore, Cameron Brannagan, Josh Murphy, Ruben Rodrigues (sub Marcus Browne, 72 mins), Owen Dale (sub Josh McEachran, 73 mins), Mark Harris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unused subs: Simon Eastwood, Sam Long, Marcus McGuane, Greg Leigh.

GOAL: Oxford – Moore (53 mins).

CAUTIONS: Posh – Mason-Clark (foul), Collins (foul).

Oxford – Goodrham (foul), Bennett (foul).

REFEREE: Lewis Smith 6.