Joel Randall (blue) in action for Posh.

That’s a promise from the man himself after a disappointing first campaign at the Weston Homes Stadium following a big-money move from Exeter City last summer.

Randall started just one Championship match in August as his season became bogged down by injuries and illness. He also struggled to settle after his move from Devon.

But the 22 year-old took to social media on Monday night to say: “It’s been a very difficult season in many ways and things definitely didn’t go as I would have liked. My closest people have seen how much it has affected me not being able to play because of different injuries and the challenges that come with that after a move away.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I’ll be hitting the new season a year wiser and fully determined to show who I am.”

Posh will pay Exeter £1 million over the length of Randall’s four-year contract.