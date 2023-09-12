Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

That will doubtless form part of the post-match Peterborough United reaction to this comfortable win against a surprisingly passive Cambridge United side in the EFL Trophy at the Weston Homes Stadium.

A debut goal from teenage defender Joel Katongo and a first goal since the opening day of the season for skipper Ephron Mason-Clark sealed a 2-0 win. Both goals were well-taken and well-received, even in this much-maligned competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It doesn’t qualify as revenge for a League One defeat by the same scoreline at the back end of last season – we have to wait until November 11 for that – but after three League One defeats in a row it’s a welcome boost ahead of a return to League One action.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jadel Katongo scores on his debut for Posh. Photo: David Lowndes.

The potential for local bragging rights didn’t stop the managers making eight changes apiece, although one of Darren Ferguson’s alterations strengthened the side as Jonson Clarke-Harris returned to lead the forward line after his transfer deadline day trauma.

The only Posh survivors from the defeat at Portsmouth were Harrison Burrows, Hector Kyprianou and Mason-Clark. There was that debut for Manchester City loanee Katongo and a full debut for Chelsea loanee Zak Sturge.

Katongo lined up in the middle of a back three with David Ajiboye and Zak Sturge as wing-backs. Emmanuel Fernandez and Josh Knight played either side of Katongo and enjoyed an armchair and slippers sort of night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ferguson watched on from the main stand as he started a two-game touchline ban for alleged potty-mouthed behaviour.

Emmanuel Fernandez in action for Posh v Cambridge. Photo: David Lowndes.

The rain fell hard from kick-off and the visitors should have added to the home gloom by scoring in the third minute, but John-Kymani Gordon’s strike after a cross from Elias Kachunga was beaten away by Posh ‘keeper Fynn Talley.

Posh then took control against a team happy to funnel 11 men behind the ball. Initially Posh found it hard to keep possession, but they had a willing outlet in Ajiboye on the right. He was a threat once he found his crossing boots.

Posh took the lead from a 20th-minute corner. The ball was cleared to Ryan De Havilland on the edge of the area. He volleyed into the ground, but straight to Katongo who swivelled and scored while everyone else waited for an offside flag, apart from the toiling defender who had stayed in the six-yard box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The goal livened the game up as Cambridge emerged from their defensive shell to threaten from the edge of the penalty area though Lewis Simper, Jack Lankester and Adam May, but only the latter’s shot needed saving.

Ajiboye continued to carry most of the Posh threat and his deflected cross was turned against a post by Sturge who did well to beat a defender to the ball.

Cambridge made two substitutions at the break, but Posh started the second-half much the better.

Burrows fired over from 25 yards, but two neat passes from De Havilland and Clarke-Harris freed Mason-Clark in the 54th minute and he finished expertly into the corner for 2-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fernandez should have made it 3-0 with a free header from an accurate Burrows corner midway through the second-half before the game petered out with very little of note to report apart from a decent late defensive cameo from young substitute defender Charlie O’Connell and a scary moment when Fernandez tumbled over the advertising hoardings.

Happily the long-striding defender was soon up and running, a bit like Posh in a competition that doesn’t really become interesting until March.

Posh: Fynn Talley, Harrison Burrows, Jadel Katongo (sub Charlie O’Connell, 74 mins), Josh Knight, Emmanuel Fernanadez, Zak Sturge, Hector Kyprianou (sub Kwame Poku, 65 mins), Ryan De Havilland, David Ajiboye, Ephron Mason-Clark, Jonson Clarke-Harris (sub Joel Randall, 74 mins).

Unused subs: Jake West, Kai Corbett, Harry Titchmarsh, Harley Mills

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cambridge: Will Mannion, Liam Bennett (sub Mamadou Jobe, 46 mins), Zeno Ibsen Rossi, Jubirl Okedina, Harrison Dunk, Lewis Simper, John-Kyamni Gordon (sub George Thomas, 46 mins), Adam May (sub Sullay Kaikai, 46 mins), Jack Lankester (sub Glenn McConnell, 65 mins), Elias Kachunga, Fejiri Okenabihre (sub Gassan Ahadme, 74 mins).

Unused subs: James Holden, Harvey Beckett.

Goals: Posh – Katongo (20 mins), Mason-Clark (54 mins).

Cautions: Posh – Burrows (foul).

Cambridge – Kachunga (foul), McConnell (foul).

Referee: Kirsty Dowle 7