Peterborough United boss receives touchline ban and £1500 fine
Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has received a two-game touchline ban and a £1500 fine following his red card in the recent League One game with Derby County.
By Alan Swann
Published 12th Sep 2023, 18:27 BST- 1 min read
Ferguson was shown two yellow cards in quick succession by referee Lewis Smith during the second-half of a 4-2 home defeat.
He will serve the first match of the ban in tonight’s EFL Trophy clash with Cambridge United.
Ferguson will also be banned from the touchline when Posh host Leyton Orient in a League One game at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (September 16).