Peterborough United will return to the Championship in front of a sell-out crowd at Kenilworth Road

Peterborough United’s long-awaited return to the Championship on Saturday (August 7) will be watched by a capacity crowd at Kenilworth Road.

By Alan Swann
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 4:37 pm
Happy Posh fans.

Hosts Luton Town sold the last of their matchday tickets today (August 3). Posh sold the last of their 1,034 allocation yesterday.

The official capicity at Kenilworth Road is 10,356.

It will be Posh’s first Championship match for over eight years.

