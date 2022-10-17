Peterborough United will play League Two promotion challengers in the first round of the FA Cup
Peterborough United will play Salford City of League Two in the first round of the FA Cup at the Weston Homes Stadium.
Posh have never met Salford in a competitive fixture. The Lancastrians are owned by members of Manchester United’s fabled class of 92 including outspoken pundit Gary Neville.
Salford are currently seventh in League Two. Posh are fifth in League One.
There was further frustration for Peterborough Sports as their fourth round qualifying round conquerors Curzon Ashton were drawn at home to out-of-form League One side Cambridge United.
There will be 40 ties contested by 48 Football League teams and 32 non-league sides.
The ties will be played between November 4 and November 7.
Clubs who progress from the first round will receive £41,000 in prize money as well as a second round spot.
Full draw: South Shields vs Forest Green Rovers, Bolton Wanderers vs Barnsley, Boreham Wood vs Eastleigh, Curzon Ashton vs Cambridge Utd, Maidenhead Utd v Dagenham & Redbridge, Crawley Town vs Accrington Stanley, Solihull Moors vs Hartlepool Utd, Kidderminster or Fylde vs Gillingham, POSH vs Salford City, Sutton Utd vs Farnborough, Grimsby Town vs Plymouth Argyle, MK Dons vs Yeovil or Taunton, Ebbsfleet Utd vs FC Halifax Town, Carlisle Utd vs Tranmere Rovers, Bracknell Town vs Ipswich Town, Hendon or Chippenham vs Lincoln City, Sheffield Weds vs Morecambe, Hereford vs Portsmouth, Shrewsbury Town vs York City, Buxton vs Merthyr Town, Charlton Athletic vs Coalville Town, Weymouth vs AFC Wimbledon, Newport County vs Colchester Utd, Stockport County vs Swindon Town, Doncaster Rovers vs King's Lynn Town, Altrincham or Gateshead vs Stevenage, Fleetwood Town vs Oxford City, Burton Albion vs Needham Market, Bradford City vs Harrogate Town, Port Vale vs Exeter City, Torquay or Hampton & Richmond vs Derby County, Bristol Rovers vs Rochdale, Wycombe Wanderers vs Walsall, Blyth Spartans or Wrexham vs Oldham or Chester, Crewe vs Leyton Orient, Barnet vs Chelmsford City, Woking vs Oxford Utd, Chesterfield vs Northampton Town, Cheltenham Town vs Alvechurch, Barrow vs Mansfield.