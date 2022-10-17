Salford City co-owner Gary Neville. Photo: James Gill/Danhouse/Getty Images.

Posh have never met Salford in a competitive fixture. The Lancastrians are owned by members of Manchester United’s fabled class of 92 including outspoken pundit Gary Neville.

Salford are currently seventh in League Two. Posh are fifth in League One.

There was further frustration for Peterborough Sports as their fourth round qualifying round conquerors Curzon Ashton were drawn at home to out-of-form League One side Cambridge United.

Posh boss Grant McCann. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

There will be 40 ties contested by 48 Football League teams and 32 non-league sides.

The ties will be played between November 4 and November 7.

Clubs who progress from the first round will receive £41,000 in prize money as well as a second round spot.