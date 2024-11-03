Gwion Edwards scored in both games for Posh the last time they were drawn against Notts County in the FA Cup. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United will play League Two promotion chasers Notts County at the Weston Homes Stadium in the second round of the FA Cup.

Posh have been drawn against County three times in the FA Cup and won on each occasion, most famously in a fourth round tie at Meadow Lane in the 1980-81 season. Fourth Division Posh won that game against a team who would win Division Two that season 1-0 thanks to a Robbie Cooke goal. Posh lost at home to top-flight Manchester City in the fifth round.

The last time Posh played County in a competitive fixture was in the 2016-17 season. In the second round of the FA Cup League One Posh blew a 2-0 lead to draw the first game away from home 2-2 following a red card for Lee Angol. Posh won the replay against a League Two side 2-0 at London Road to earn a third round tie at Chelsea which was lost 4-1. Leo Da Silva Lopes and Gwion Edwards scored in the first 15 minutes of the first game at County with Edwards and Paul Taylor netting in the first eight minutes of the replay.

Posh travelled to County for a first round FA Cup tie between two Division Three clubs and won 3-0 with goals from George Hudson (2) and Peter McNamee.

Posh booked their place in the second round with a come-from-behind 4-2 win at League Two side Newport County on Saturday while County saw off National League North side Alfreton 5-1 at home on Friday evening. County are currently third in League Two.

The second round ties are to be played between Friday, November 20 and Monday, December 2.

Full draw: Salford City vs Cheltenham Town; Walsall vs Charlton Athletic; Exeter City vs Chesterfield; Leyton Orient vs Oldham Athletic; Barnsley vs Bristol Rovers; AFC Wimbledon vs Dagenham & Redbridge; Accrington Stanley vs Swindon Town; Crawley Town vs Chesham United or Lincoln City; Burton Albion vs Tamworth; Blackpool vs Birmingham City; Stevenage vs Mansfield Town; Peterborough United vs Notts County; Stockport County vs Brackley Town; Wealdstone vs Wycombe; Morecambe vs Bradford City; Solihull Moors vs Bromleyl;Kettering Town vs Doncaster Rovers; Reading vs Harborough Town; Harrogate Town vs Gainsborough Trinity; Cambridge United vs Wigan Athletic