Peterborough United will now host Barnsley in League One on a Friday night because of possible England clash
Peterborough United will now host Barnsley in a League One fixture at the Weston Homes Stadium on Friday, December 2.
By Alan Swann
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
The match was originally scheduled for Saturday, December 3, but was brought forward because England could be involved in a World Cup game on that day.
Posh are currently fifth in League One, one place above Barnsley. Both teams were relegated from the Championship last season.