News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Peterborough United will now host Barnsley in League One on a Friday night because of possible England clash

Peterborough United will now host Barnsley in a League One fixture at the Weston Homes Stadium on Friday, December 2.

By Alan Swann
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Jonson Clarke-Harris in action for Posh against Barnsley at London Road last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Jonson Clarke-Harris in action for Posh against Barnsley at London Road last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The match was originally scheduled for Saturday, December 3, but was brought forward because England could be involved in a World Cup game on that day.

Posh are currently fifth in League One, one place above Barnsley. Both teams were relegated from the Championship last season.

BarnsleyLeague OneEngland