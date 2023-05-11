Kwame Poku just after his knee slide to celebrate putting Posh 3-0 up against Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh are now odds on to complete the job and reach Wembley after a 4-0 demolition of the Owls in the first leg on Friday night, but Ferguson is keen to not see his side start to believe the job is done.

No side has even come from a three-goal deficit in the first leg of a play-off semi-final to reach the final, but Posh will have to remain wary of a wounded Wednesday side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday took 54 points in 23 home games during the regular season (joint second-best with Ipswich), scoring 49 times and conceding just 16. Barnsley’s 2-0 win on September 3, was the only time that the Owls were beaten at home all season.

Posh were beaten 1-0 at Hillsborough at the beginning of March due to a deflected Jaden Brown goal, a result that would be more than good enough for Posh in the second leg.

Ferguson said: “Nothing is done yet, we have to refocus and get ready for Thursday.

"The job is nowhere near done yet. We’re in on Saturday and we’ll be back on it again. We’ll review tonight’s game and get right back on it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re going to go to Hillsborough to control the game and to win it the same way we’ve done tonight.

“We couldn’t afford to lose on Friday as going to Hillsborough after a defeat would be possible, but very tough. They’re a hard team to play at home so there will be no complacency from my players.

"We’re in today recovering and need to go there and get a win. Rather than be on the back foot, we have to be on the front foot because we know how dangerous they can be.”