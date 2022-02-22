Peterborough United will not a have a new manager in place for the daunting trip to Fulham
Peterborough United will not be appointing a new manager in time for the daunting trip to Championship leaders Fulham tomorrow (February 23, 7.45pm).
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 12:57 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 2:02 pm
Matthew Etherington, who had been working as Darren Ferguson’s assistant until the manager quit at the weekend, will take charge of the team alongside current under 23 coach Simon Davies. Davies is a former Fulham player.
The recruitment of a new manager has started and it’s understood Posh hope to confirm an appointment before Saturday’s Championship home fixture with Hull City (February 26).
Posh have won just one of their last 17 Championship matches.