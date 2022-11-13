Ben Thompson in action against Exeter. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh have to come to terms with a disappointing defeat, which was inflicted thanks to two late Exeter goals in the space of five minutes after Posh thought they had scored a late winner of their own through Ephron Mason-Clark- quickly as they face a tough schedule of away matches coming up.

To tackle the challenge, Grant McCann’ side will hope to get a few more bodies back from injury.

With Joe Ward out through injury, Josh Knight ill and Nathan Thompson absent due to family reasons, Posh were forced to play midfielder Ben Thompson at right back in order to stick with the 4-3-3. It was his first start in six matches.

When asked to reflect on his and the side's performance at St James Park, he said: “I thought we controlled the game up until late on. It’s really disappointing and tough to take.

“I only found out on Friday I was playing at right back but I felt I grew into the game. The first 10-15 minutes were a bit shaky and I didn’t know exactly what was expected but I thought I grew into the game.

“We’ve just lost so I can’t really say I did well. I’m disheartened at the moment and we need to put it right.

“Up until we were 2-1 up, we played well, we played some good football and controlled the game. We have to manage that game better in the final bit though. We have to look back at it and learn from it.

“We will look at the goals and we’re disappointed with how we dealt with them. We need to put this game to bed and move on to getting a result on Wednesday and Saturday.”

