Ronnie Edwards applauds the Posh fans after the 0-0 draw with Lincoln. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh played well below their usual standards in front of almost 1,900 away fans, but took comfort in extending an unbeaten League One run to 12 games.

Edwards, who could have played his last game for the club as he is sure to be a transfer target for bigger clubs ahead of Thursday’s 11pm deadline, said: “We did drop below our standards, but it’s important to pick up points in rough patches and we did.

"We didn’t play with our usual intensity which was disappointing because our fans were amazing and when we keep a clean sheet we would expect to win with the ability we have at the top of the pitch.

“But we are all in it together and the forwards played their part in keeping the clean sheet. We can’t get down about it though as we’ve been really consistent. We spoke in the dressing room after the game about learning from it and going again.

"We know we can beat anyone, but we will take the point and move on.”