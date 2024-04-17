Malik Mothersille celebrates his goal for Posh v Fleetwood. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Mothersille claimed the first Football League goal of his career with a tidy close-range finish from a David Ajiboye cross during Tuesday night’s 4-1 win over Fleetwood Town at the Weston Homes Stadium, a result that secured a play-off place for Posh.

Mothersille’s goal wiped out the one scored by Fleetwood after 14 seconds and Posh eventually powered home in the final stages with a goal from Archie Collins and two in added time from substitute Jonson Clarke-Harris, although the visitors saw two penalties saved by goalkeeper Jed Steer at crucial times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mothersille could get an extended run in the starting line-up as fellow forward Ricky-Jade Jones was forced off injured soon after coming on as a second-half substitute last night.

Malik Mothersille in action for Posh against Fleetwood. Photo David Lowndes.

“I feel blessed to get my first League goal,” Mothersille said. “I should have one before, but I’ll keep pushing and hopefully keep the form going.

"I’ve been working on running into space in the penalty area and David found me with a great cross so I just hit it back to where the goalkeeper had just come from.

"That early goal for them probably did us a favour as it woke us up. It was a good reaction from us, but we need to stop giving teams chances. Jed deserved his man-of-the-match award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We played well after my goal though. It’s good we are in the play-offs, but there is still a chance of top two and we will keep our foot on the gas and push until the end. You never know what will happen.

"it’s crunch time now with games that mean something and goals that mean more and I want to test myself to see how I do in these situations. I'm sure we will have a strong end to the season.

“It wasn’t good to see Ricky get injured, but I don’t think it’s as bad as it looked.”