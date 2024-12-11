Peterborough United will host League Two leaders in last 16 of the Vertu Trophy, if they beat Northampton Town
The tie will take place in commencing Monday, January 13. If Posh get past Cobblers, they are likely to have three home Tuesday games in a row now with League One games against Exeter City (January 21) and Wigan Athletic (January 28) following the Walsall game.
Full draw: South – Swindon Town v Birmingham City; Cheltenham Town v Colchester United; Leyton Orient v Stevenage; Posh or Northampton Town v Walsall.
North: – .Lincoln City v Bolton Wanderers; Chesterfield v Rotherham United; Blackpool or Aston Villa U21 v Bradford City; Port Vale v Wrexham.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.