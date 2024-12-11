Peterborough United will host League Two leaders in last 16 of the Vertu Trophy, if they beat Northampton Town

By Alan Swann
Published 11th Dec 2024, 13:41 BST
Updated 14th Dec 2024, 12:12 BST

Holders Peterborough United will host current League Two leaders Walsall in the last 16 of the Vertu Trophy, if thy beat local rivals Northampton Town in a last-32 tie at the Weston Homes Stadium next Tuesday (December 17, 7pm).

The tie will take place in commencing Monday, January 13. If Posh get past Cobblers, they are likely to have three home Tuesday games in a row now with League One games against Exeter City (January 21) and Wigan Athletic (January 28) following the Walsall game.

Full draw: South – Swindon Town v Birmingham City; Cheltenham Town v Colchester United; Leyton Orient v Stevenage; Posh or Northampton Town v Walsall.

North: – .Lincoln City v Bolton Wanderers; Chesterfield v Rotherham United; Blackpool or Aston Villa U21 v Bradford City; Port Vale v Wrexham.

