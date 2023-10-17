Peterborough United will have to be at their best if they are to gain revenge over Wycombe Wanderers
It finished 3-1 at Adams Park after Posh had taken the lead through a superb Harrison Burrows strike and then 3-0 at the Weston Homes Stadium on New Year’s Day in what turned out to be Grant McCann’s last game as manager.
Posh, naturally, recovered to finish eight points and three places ahead of a Wycombe side who often struggle to last the pace. In fact the Chairboys have not finished above Posh when they’ve played in the same division since the 2005-06 League Two season, unless of course ludicrous points per game rules were introduced which failed to take into account many relevant factors.
Wycombe are tricky opponents though and they lead the Football League head-to-head between the clubs 12-8, although eight of those wins and only one defeat have arrived in Buckinghamshire.
Here’s the team the PT would pick to eat into that lead on Saturday in the usual 4-2-1-3 formation..