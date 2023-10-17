Peterborough United were twice beaten badly by Wycombe Wanderers in League One action last season.

It finished 3-1 at Adams Park after Posh had taken the lead through a superb Harrison Burrows strike and then 3-0 at the Weston Homes Stadium on New Year’s Day in what turned out to be Grant McCann’s last game as manager.

Posh, naturally, recovered to finish eight points and three places ahead of a Wycombe side who often struggle to last the pace. In fact the Chairboys have not finished above Posh when they’ve played in the same division since the 2005-06 League Two season, unless of course ludicrous points per game rules were introduced which failed to take into account many relevant factors.

Wycombe are tricky opponents though and they lead the Football League head-to-head between the clubs 12-8, although eight of those wins and only one defeat have arrived in Buckinghamshire.

Here’s the team the PT would pick to eat into that lead on Saturday in the usual 4-2-1-3 formation..

1 . NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC It's hard to see the Posh 'keeper having as easy a ride as he's had in his last three games. Wycombe will put plenty of balls into his penalty area and have a serious set-piece threat. Photo: Joe Dent Photo Sales

2 . PETER KIOSO The Posh skipper and right-back will relish the inevitable battle. He has no realistic challenger for his place. Photo: Joe Dent Photo Sales

3 . HARRISON BURROWS With doubts about the fitness of Zak Sturge, Burrows has to stay at left-back. He will be targeted defensively as usual, but having Ronnie Edwards next door undoubtedly helps. Photo: Joe Dent Photo Sales