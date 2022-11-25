Posh boss Grant McCann. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh boss Grant McCann was embarrassed by his side’s performance as they were dumped out of the EFL Trophy by Chelsea Under 21s on Tuesday.

He’d also been frustrated by a lacklustre dislay in a deserved 1-0 League One defeat at Bristol Rovers last weekend so he’s expecting a reaction from his players at the Montgomery Waters Stadium.

Posh will be boosted by the availability after injury and illness respectively of Ephron Mason-Clark and Jack Taylor, but key wide player Joe Ward remains on the sidelines with a knee injury and no decision has yet been made on the participation or otherwise of teenage defender Ronnie Edwards. Posh appealed against his sending-off at Rovers last week, an offence that carries a one-game suspension.

“We’ve let the fundamentals and the basics slip away from us in recent games,” McCann said. “So it’s important we get back on track at Shrewsbury.

"If we get the basics right by winning the first contact and picking up the second balls we will be able to show off our ability. We have the quality to score goals and win games.

"The next game is always the most important one and the FA Cup is a big competition for the club anyway. We all saw the revenue boost we got from playing Manchester City last season when the players enjoyed a great experience.

"We’d love to do something similar this season, but we have to get there first and that won’t be easy against Shrewsbury. Playing Shrewsbury away is always difficult. and they recruited well in the summer by taking on some quality experienced players.

"They are a tough nut to crack. I watched their game at Sheffield Wednesday last weekend and they were very unlucky not to get a point. They are strong, resolute, well organised and they will be a threat from set pieces.

