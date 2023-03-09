Frankie Kent celebrates his winning goal for Posh against Shrewsbury with teammate Kabongo Tshimanga. Photo: David Lowndes.

​​A disappointing defeat at leaders Sheffield Wednesday last weekend was followed by a crucial home win against Shrewsbury on Tuesday, a result that lifted Posh to within seven points of the play-off places.

Posh have a huge game coming up in just over a fortnight against rivals Derby County who are the team currently occupying the final play-off spot, but manager Darren Ferguson won’t be looking that far ahead.

He is concentrating on Saturday’s home game with Cheltenham and then a Tuesday trip to Burton Albion (March 14).

“We’re still in there fighting,” Ferguson said after the Shrewsbury win.

“In the last 10 games we’ve picked up 19 points which is promotion form, but we are probably going to have to match that and then do more for the remainder of the season.

“The Derby game will be completely irrelevant if we don’t do our jobs properly before then. I’m interested in Cheltenham only right now.

"We have got to go a run now, everyone knows that. We have just had a good win over one of the teams around us, but now we need get on a long winning run.”

Ferguson will be able to call on a fit and firing Kwame Poku after the 21 year-old was left out of the matchday squad for the Shrewsbury game.

Centre-back Josh Knight will complete his three-match suspension on Saturday and then be available for the trip to Burton.