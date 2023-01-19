Peterborough United will end the regular League One season at noon on a Sunday in Barnsley
The final set of EFL fixtures have been shifted to avoid a clash with the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday, May 5.
Posh will now travel to Oakwell on May 6 for what could be a crunch clash in the race for the League One play-offs. Barnsley won 2-1 at Posh in December.
The final League Two fixtures will be played on Bank Holiday Monday, May 7 (noon kick off) with the final round of Championship matches also taking place on the Monday with a 3pm kick off.