Peterborough United will end their regular League One season at noon on a Sunday in Barnsley.

By Alan Swann
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Action from Posh v Barnsley in December. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
The final set of EFL fixtures have been shifted to avoid a clash with the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday, May 5.

Posh will now travel to Oakwell on May 6 for what could be a crunch clash in the race for the League One play-offs. Barnsley won 2-1 at Posh in December.

The final League Two fixtures will be played on Bank Holiday Monday, May 7 (noon kick off) with the final round of Championship matches also taking place on the Monday with a 3pm kick off.

