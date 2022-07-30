Jonson Clarke-Harris of Peterborough United scores the winning goal at Cheltenham. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Elliott, in his first game as the Robins manager, saw his side dominate the first period before Posh changed shape and personnel and really showed their class to win with two goals from captain Jonson Clarke-Harris and another from half-time substitute Jack Marriott.

"Obviously I’m disappointed with the result,” Elliott told Gloucestershire Live. “But I was pleased with lots of elements of the performance. We have gone toe-to-toe with a team that is expected to be up there and I am sure will be.

“We looked a threat at the front end of the team and we made a lot of chances. They were always going to have a spell where they came into the game and put us under a bit of pressure. We obviously haven't dealt with that in the way we would have hoped, but putting that aside, which is difficult to do when that has cost you the points, but if you try to be objective, we'll try and build on plenty of positives.

Posh forward Ricky-Jade Jones in action against Cheltenham's former Posh player Lewis Freestone. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

“We were excellent first half. Second half, even on the balance of chances, we've not really been under the cosh. We have made them change their shape, they have gone a little more direct and it's gone 1 v 1 and they have probably got on top in one or two areas. Ultimately that shifted the momentum of the game for 20 minutes and they have very good attacking assets. (Jonson) Clarke-Harris hasn't really been in the game for too much of it, but he gets between the posts and when he does get a chance he is clinical with it. I saw Grant's (McCann) press in the week and he described Clarke-Harris and (Jack) Marriott as the best front two in the league and, although they haven't really had a lot in the game, when they have their chance they've been clinical with it, which is why they've had the career and been at the level they have.

“It was moments. If you look analytically at the game, their goalie has had a 'worldy'. Even in the second half, we've had and we've made chances. We knew we'd come under pressure and we'd have chances to pick them off on the counter. You have to be big enough to take it on the chin and it sounds like sour grapes if you don't give Peterborough credit for how they've come out and performed in the second half, but they have that capability and they'll do that to a few teams