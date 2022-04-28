Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony celebrates promotion from League One with striker Jonson Clarke-Harris at the end of the 2020-21 season. Photo: David Lowndes.

MacAnthony was in bullish form on the latest edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast as he replied to criticism of his part in a Posh relegation season in the Championship.

Plans are already in place for the 2022-23 campaign and they involve sales of highly valued players, 80% of the current squad staying at the Weston Homes Stadium and the arrival of up to five new players.

MacAnthony is confident the professional approach of his manager Grant McCann and his staff is also a huge positive as Posh attempt an immediate bounce back to the second tier.

“if you’ve been excited by our recent form just wait until you see us next season,” MacAnthony said. “I promise you the team that starts for Grant on the first day of next season will be one of the favourites for the League One title.

"That’s the challenge. The manager has great plans in place for the summer and the owners are backing him. The best way to erase bad news is to create good news.

"Players will be sold. Despite relegation we have players who are sought after. That’s always been the way at this club. Those out of contract might be released and some will be transfer listed, but 80% of this squad will stay. We will then get three, four or five new players to complete a squad that will be competitive.

"I know people are saying League One is full of massive clubs, but it’s been that way in this division in all my time here. We’ve competed and done well against the likes of Leeds, Leicester, Southampton, that great Brighton team under Gus Poyet, Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday. Next season Derby will be with us and they will be a huge club at that level.”

Posh finish the current campaign with a home game against Blackpool at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday, May 7.

“The players will have three weeks off, but they will have fitness programmes and plans they must stick to,” added MacAnthony. “There will be no players this summer returning for pre-season in the red zone for weight. The players will have a couple of weeks training at home and then they will go to Portugal for a training camp where they will play two friendly matches.

“A series of friendlies in the UK will finish with a rare one at London Road after the pitch has been improved.”

The first League One game of next season takes place on Saturday, July 30, an earlier start than usual because of a Winter World Cup in Qatar.