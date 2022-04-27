Ronnie Edwards after relegation for Posh from the Championship was confirmed last weekend. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

The Sun newspaper is reporting legendary United boss Sir Alex Ferguson advised United to sign Edwards last summer, but the club ignored his advice. Posh were managed by Darren Ferguson, the son of Sir Alex, at the time and he had called Edwards the ‘best young player he’d ever worked with.’

Edwards (19) has started 29 Championship matches for Posh this season and recently topped a PT player of the year poll.

Premier League clubs Crystal Palace and Spurs have also been linked with a move for Edwards who will play for England in the European Under 19 Championships this summer, but club insisders believe the player is leaning towards a move to Germany.