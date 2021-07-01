Peterborough United will be live on the television twice in August
Peterborough United will have two August Championship home games screened live by Sky TV.
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 4:15 pm
The first Championship game of the season at the Weston Homes Stadium against Wayne Rooney’s Derby County on Saturday, August 14 will now kick off at 12.30pm, while the home date with West Bromwich Albion has been moved forward a day to Friday, August 27 (7.45pm kick off).
Other Championship games on Sky in August: 6th Bournemouth v West Brom, 7th Sheffield Utd v Birmingham, 14th Swansea v Sheffield Utd, 17th Millwall v Fulham, Huddersfield v Preston, 18th West Brom v Sheffield Utd, 20th Bristol City v Swansea, 21st QPR v Barnsley, 28th Derby v Nottingham Forest.