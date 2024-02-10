Josh Knight of Peterborough United shouts in frustration after of Wycombe Wanderers score their fourth goal. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

And Peterborough United fans will be hoping the Chairboys take Saturday’s form into Tuesday’s League One match at third-placed Bolton Wanderers and then again into a home game next Saturday with seventh-placed Oxford.

Wycombe, who are 15th, 10 places and 19 points worse off than Posh, had won just twice in their previous 18 League One matches, but they thumped Darren Ferguson’s side 5-2 at Adams Park.

Posh were without star forwards Kwame Poku and Ephron Mason-Clark, but briefly threatened to make a game of it when a superb David Ajibioye goal and a Ryan Tafazolli own goal in the space of four four second-half minutes made it 3-2.

Bloomfield told the Wycombe press: “We knew all about the threats Peterborough bring to a game, even though they had a couple of big players missing, so we tried to make sure we hurt them.

"And what a game! What entertainment at both ends. It’s only human to get nervous when you get pulled back to 3-2 from 3-0, but we showed great togetherness and great character to pull away a game.

"We’ve had testing moments and a tough time over the winter months, but we’ve tried to remain positive and I keep reminding the players how much faith I have in them.

"So to enjoy a day like this in front of our own supporters against an incredible team in our league is great.