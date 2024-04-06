Posh would love to see a Bristol Rovers goal celebration on Saturday. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images).

Posh travelled down to London this morning and were expected to visit the national stadium today as preparation for the EFL Trophy Final at Wembley on Sunday (4.30pm).

But they will doubtless have a keen ear on events at Bristol Rovers (home to Bolton Wanderers), Burton Albion (home to Oxford), Charlton Athletic (home to Barnsley) and Reading (home to Lincoln City) today as well.

Bolton are currently third, four points ahead of fourth-placed Posh and after today they will have played two more games. Barnsley are fifth, level on points and games with Posh, and they play twice more, at the Valley today and then at Stevenage on Tuesday (April 9), before Posh play again.

Posh are next in League One action at home to Port Vale on Wednesday, April 10 when second-placed Derby County also play again at Wycombe Wanderers.