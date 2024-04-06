Peterborough United will be at Wembley on Saturday, but they will also be keeping tabs on events in Bristol and South Loncon

Peterborough United staff will be walking on the Wembley turf when some vital League One matches kick off at 3pm on Saturday.
By Alan Swann
Published 6th Apr 2024, 06:00 BST
Posh would love to see a Bristol Rovers goal celebration on Saturday. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images).Posh would love to see a Bristol Rovers goal celebration on Saturday. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images).
Posh would love to see a Bristol Rovers goal celebration on Saturday. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images).

Posh travelled down to London this morning and were expected to visit the national stadium today as preparation for the EFL Trophy Final at Wembley on Sunday (4.30pm).

But they will doubtless have a keen ear on events at Bristol Rovers (home to Bolton Wanderers), Burton Albion (home to Oxford), Charlton Athletic (home to Barnsley) and Reading (home to Lincoln City) today as well.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bolton are currently third, four points ahead of fourth-placed Posh and after today they will have played two more games. Barnsley are fifth, level on points and games with Posh, and they play twice more, at the Valley today and then at Stevenage on Tuesday (April 9), before Posh play again.

Posh would love to see a Bristol Rovers goal celebration on Saturday. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images).Posh would love to see a Bristol Rovers goal celebration on Saturday. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images).
Posh would love to see a Bristol Rovers goal celebration on Saturday. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images).

Posh are next in League One action at home to Port Vale on Wednesday, April 10 when second-placed Derby County also play again at Wycombe Wanderers.

Sixth-placed Lincoln and seventh-placed Oxford will both move to within four points of Posh if they win today. They will both have played two games more though.

Related topics:BristolWembleyLincolnReadingLeague OneOxfordLondon