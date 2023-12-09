Peterborough United’s players delivered another dominant home display to brush Oxford United aside at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.
It finished 3-0 as Posh moved up a place to fourth in the League One. They’ve scored 12 goals without conceding in their last three home matches.
No Posh player has earned less than a 7/10 in our PT player and manager ratings and there were a fair few 9/10s.
RATINGS KEY: 10-Out of this world; 9-Outstanding; 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker.
1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC
One excellent flying save at a key time in the second-half and very good handling in a swirling wind. Passed the ball well under heavy pressure - 8. Photo: Joe Dent
2. PETER KIOSO
Robust in the tackle and made some adventurous dashes forward, particularly in the first half. Took a caution in the second-half and substituted late on to make sure he didn't get sent off - 7. Photo: Joe Dent
3. HARRISON BURROWS
An outstanding performance at left back right from the start when he was snapping into tackles. He passed the ball superbly throughout, made enterprising runs forward and showed great awareness to pounce on a goalkeeping error to set up the first goal - 9. Photo: Joe Dent
4. JOSH KNIGHT
A dominant display of defending from the centre back. Kept the ball very well as well and made his usual bursts forwards from the back which caused concern to the Oxford defence - 8. Photo: Joe Dent