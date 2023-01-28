Posh celebrate the opening goal of the game against Portsmouth. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

It would have been a travesty if Posh hadn’t taken all three points. Indeed they could easily have won by a hatful, but wastefulness in front of goal in the first 15 minutes of the second-half and a late Pompey goal led to a rather unneccesarily frantic finale.

As a result a 2-0 half-time lead courtesy of two Jonson Clarke-Harris goal became a 2-1 final scoreline after Nathan Thompson’s unfortunate own goal against his former club.

Pompey, who had been outclassed for three-quarters of the game, suddenly came alive and they left London Road ruing a controversial disallowed goal at 2-0 when an assistant referee cut short visiting celebrations.

Refereeing matters aside justice was done as Posh were by far the superior footballing side. New boss Darren Ferguson has quickly made his mark on a set of players who now pass the ball with more tempo and with more positivity. They look a very strong League One side all of a sudden.

To no-one’s surprise Posh named an unchanged side from their last outing, one that took place 12 days previously.

Pompey would have liked to have done the same after back-to-back 2-0 wins, but injury and suspension scuppered that ideal, leading to a recall for Spurs loanee forward Dane Scarlett who hasn’t scored in League One since his nifty brace settled the reverse fixture at Fratton Park in his side’s favour.

Co-incidentally that was the last time Posh striker Jack Marriott scored a third tier goal and he failed to make Darren Ferguson’s matchday squad. As there was no injury it’s a clear sign of a probable departure before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

Both Posh starting full-backs Dan Butler and Thompson are ex-Pompey. Louis Thompson lined up for the visitors against his brother.

And the elder Thompson enjoyed the first-half much more. He was an influential figure from right-back as Posh put together some fine passing moves which were spoilt by poor crossing in the early stages.

Kwame Poku popped up in spaces designed to irritate the opposition and Ephron Mason-Clark’s direct running unsettled the visiting defence.

The visitors did have the first opportunity to score as a seventh-minute long throw from Marlon Pack was accidentally headed on by Frankie Kent, but the ball hit the onrushing Ryley Towler and dribbled the wrong side of the post.

Posh did strike on 17 minutes when they again created space and an overload down their right with Poku’s low cross turned in from close range by Clarke-Harris.

It took a brave header from Zak Swanson to stop Mason-Clark reaching a Ward cross at the far post, but the Pompey full-back was caught out in the 44th minute when he failed to see Mason-Clark appearing behind him and a rather obvious foul and penalty was the outcome.

Clarke-Harris missed his last spot-kick, but he slotted this one into the bottom corner to give Posh a deserved 2-0 half-time lead.

And Posh really should have wrapped the points up in the first 15 minutes of the second-half as they tore into Pompey like men possessed.

Magnificent Mason-Clark was at the heart of most good Posh moments. He did superbly to chase a lost cause and keep the ball in play before feeding Hector Kyprianou whose shot was beaten away.

Then within two minutes a goal of the season contender was thwarted after Mason-Clark broke from a visiting set-piece, sped away from two toiling defenders before laying the perfect pass into Joe Ward’s path with the outside of his right foot. Ward had made up a tremendous amount of ground just to get up with play, but his shot was weak and kicked to safety by Pompey ‘keeper Matt Macey.

A couple of minutes later Mason-Clark presented Jack Taylor with a decent headed opportunity which he nodded wide to slightly spoil a superb indivoidial display.

And then, just before the hour mark, a fine Ward cross found Kent who could only bundle the ball into the goalkeeper’s hands.

Poku was denied by a last-gasp tackle from Connor Ogilvie and Kent a volley straight at Macey before substitute Harrison Burrows’ superb volley from close range was equally superbly blocked by Towler.

No matter one assumed as Pompey didn’t have a shot on target until the 67th minute when Posh goalkeeper Will Norris flopped on Dane Scarlett’s drive.

However the visitors cranked up the pressure. They retained possession and Posh couldn’t get out so easily once withdrawing Poku for Burrows, but defensive blocks were made, one excellent one from Ronnie Edwards.

Pompey thought they had pulled a goal back 15 minutes from time when substitute Reeco Hackett scored after a bit of a scramble. Referee Bobby Madley gave the goal, but attention was drawn to an assistant referee who prompted a change of mind and a free kick for offside.

Perhaps riled, Pompey increased their intensity even further and scored a legitimate goal when a right-wing cross was turned into his own net by Thompson six minutes from time, but they held out through six minutes of added time.

A huge sigh of relief was audible when Norris held onto one final cross and Madley blew the final whistle before leaving the field to loud boos from the Pompey fans behind the goal.

Posh: Will Norris, Dan Butler, Ronnie Edwards, Frankie Kent, Nathan Thompson, Jack Taylor, Hector Kyprianou (sub Josh Knight, 83 mins), Joe Ward, Ephron Mason-Clark (sub Nathanale Ogbeta, 87 mins), Kwame Poku (sub Harrison Burrows, 70 mins), Jonson Clarke-Harris

Unused subs: Will Blackmore,Ricky-Jade Jones, Ben Thompson, Joel Randall.

Portsmouth: Matt Macey, Zak Swanson, Sean Raggett, Ryley Taylor, Connor Ogilvie, Ryan Tunnicliffe (sub Harry Jewitt-White, 86 mins), Marlon Pack, Louis Thompson (sub Rico Hackett, 59 mins), Owen Dale (sub Michael Jacobs, 74 mins), Colby Bishop, Dane Scarlett (sub Joe Pigott, 86 mins).

Unused subs: Josh Oluwayemi, Kieron Freeman, Denver Hume.

Goals: Posh – Clarke-Harris (17 mins & 44 pen).

Portsmouth – Thompson (og, 84 mins).

Cautions: Posh – Kyprianou (foul), Clarke-Harris (foul).

Portsmouth – Thompson (foul), Pack (foul).

Referee: Bobby Madley 7

