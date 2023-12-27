Peterborough United keep delivering performances that are both wonderful and wasteful.

Ephron Mason-Clark misses a great chance for Posh v Reading. Photo: David Lowndes.

That was certainly the case again in the 2-2 Boxing Day draw against Reading at the Weston Homes Stadium.

The PT asked Posh fans to sum up the performance as succinctly as possible and nominate the man of the match.

One player dominated the poll.

Ricky-Jade Jones of Peterborough United closes down a Reading clearance. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

All replies to @PTAlanSwann on X...

Wonderfully wonderful and wonderfully wasteful. MOM: Collins – @navaloccassions

Christmas lights go up. Posh go down – @23SamCope

Chase the officials out of Peterborough – @08obrien08

Archie Collins on the ball for Posh v Reading. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Automatic promotion hinges on genuine finisher. MOM Collins – @eamonnduff

Need a striker. 10 great players. MOM Knight – @DayPaul84

Why take Joe Randall off please? – @StevieSee1975

Let down by poor finishing and officiating. A frustrating afternoon. MOM: Collins – @derren_cooper

Win Friday & all is well. MOM Collins – @wackerlegend

We need a number 9 in January. MOM Collins – @Tobypufc

Can’t win them all. MOM Collins – @AndrewS01534147

A clinical striker would be top scorer in the league – @razorblue

They stopped crosses. We didn't. MOM Collins – @Rutlandspinner

It was very frustrating to be pegged back twice. MOM Knight – @martyntiney

Gotta take chances to win games. MOM Collins, notable mention Knight – @PUFCChris

Good point that. They'll stay up! MOM Knight – @davidwh1971

We need to start with Mothersille – @Peter_POSH

Reading better than league position suggests. Collins MOM – @csking75

Get 6 from next 2. Champions. MOM Collins – @LyonsTruths

We really need a goal scorer. MOM Kyprianou – @DE180YPOSH

Starting to look tired, not clinical. MOM Collins – @paul_gauntlett

Attacking players starting to look tired. MOM Collins – @imtomhutch

We paid for our missed chances. MOM Collins – @johnno_PUFC

Played well but not clinical enough. MOM Collins – @DazMoody

Failed to put game to bed. MOM Mason-Clark – @CHAMM24

No urgency and bottling is back. MOM Collins – @MichaelReelRead

Sometimes maybe good, sometimes maybe bad. MOM Josh Knight – @Josh_massyPufc