Peterborough United were both wonderful and wasteful, clinical striker required and a very clear fans' man-of-the-match
That was certainly the case again in the 2-2 Boxing Day draw against Reading at the Weston Homes Stadium.
The PT asked Posh fans to sum up the performance as succinctly as possible and nominate the man of the match.
One player dominated the poll.
All replies to @PTAlanSwann on X...
Wonderfully wonderful and wonderfully wasteful. MOM: Collins – @navaloccassions
Christmas lights go up. Posh go down – @23SamCope
Chase the officials out of Peterborough – @08obrien08
Automatic promotion hinges on genuine finisher. MOM Collins – @eamonnduff
Need a striker. 10 great players. MOM Knight – @DayPaul84
Why take Joe Randall off please? – @StevieSee1975
Let down by poor finishing and officiating. A frustrating afternoon. MOM: Collins – @derren_cooper
Win Friday & all is well. MOM Collins – @wackerlegend
We need a number 9 in January. MOM Collins – @Tobypufc
Can’t win them all. MOM Collins – @AndrewS01534147
A clinical striker would be top scorer in the league – @razorblue
They stopped crosses. We didn't. MOM Collins – @Rutlandspinner
It was very frustrating to be pegged back twice. MOM Knight – @martyntiney
Gotta take chances to win games. MOM Collins, notable mention Knight – @PUFCChris
Good point that. They'll stay up! MOM Knight – @davidwh1971
We need to start with Mothersille – @Peter_POSH
Reading better than league position suggests. Collins MOM – @csking75
Get 6 from next 2. Champions. MOM Collins – @LyonsTruths
We really need a goal scorer. MOM Kyprianou – @DE180YPOSH
Starting to look tired, not clinical. MOM Collins – @paul_gauntlett
Attacking players starting to look tired. MOM Collins – @imtomhutch
We paid for our missed chances. MOM Collins – @johnno_PUFC
Played well but not clinical enough. MOM Collins – @DazMoody
Failed to put game to bed. MOM Mason-Clark – @CHAMM24
No urgency and bottling is back. MOM Collins – @MichaelReelRead
Sometimes maybe good, sometimes maybe bad. MOM Josh Knight – @Josh_massyPufc
Equal(ish) game, could’ve won. MOM Collins – @Ramzy98478369.