Peterborough United players crumbled when put under pressure in their Carabao Cup tie at League Two Mansfield Town on Tuesday.
Posh cruised through the first 70 minutes, but failed to make their superiority count despite easing into a 2-1 lead.
They conceded late on and then lost the penalty shootout 3-1.
It had finished 2-2 with Mansfield scoring penalties early and late in the 90 minutes.
Ratings key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5- Poor, 4-Very poor
1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC
Beaten by five penalties on the night, although made one decent shootout stop to drag Posh momentarily back into the game. He did okay in general play and made a couple of strong stops - 7. Photo: Joe Dent
2. PETER KIOSO
A very good effort from the right-back and skipper until the team were crying out for some calm leadership in the final stages. Defended well and attacked with menace. Had a big hand in the second goal - 7.5. Photo: Joe Dent
3. HARRISON BURROWS
It was a struggle defensively for most of the night and he could well have been substituted earlier than he was after some careless second half play. No impact going forward and set pieces were a disappointment - 5 Photo: Joe Dent
4. JOSH KNIGHT
Strong effort in the first-half when he charged forward to good effect. But didn't cope well when Posh came under siege. His passing became very wayward and he struggled to clear his lines. Saw his penalty in the shootut strike the outside of the post - 5. Photo: Joe Dent