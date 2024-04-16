Pemi Aderoju scored again for Posh Under 21s. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Glory Nzingo opened the scoring for the visitors in the 16th minute after latching on to a ball over the top, but Posh were level within two minutes when in-form striker Pemi Aderoju pounced after a shot from Donay O’Brien-Brady had been deflected into his path.

Full-back Harley Mills almost fired Posh in front five minutes later after a great cross from Andre Changunda, but his shot was tipped over the bar by the Swansea ‘keeper.

Aderoju thought he had scored again two minutes into the second-half, but an offside flag interrupted his celebrations. The striker then headed narrowly wide before Mills again tested the 'keeper, this time direct from a free-kick.

Goalkeeper Will Blackmore was back in action for Posh U21s against Swansea City.

Posh kept pressing and 11 minutes from time a superb run from Aderoju ended with the striker hitting the post with Mills just failing to force home the rebound.

But within a minute Kyrell Wilson scored for the Swans from just inside the area and Wilson scored again on the breakaway in added time.

There was a welcome return to the Posh side for goalkeeper Will Blackmore after a lengthy absence because of injury and he made some decent saves.

Posh: Blackmore, Bodnar, Powell, Mills, Rose, Thomas, Trialist A (sub Darlington, 61 mins), Unwin, Aderoju, O’Brien-Brady, Changunda.