Peterborough United welcome Will back, but Swans prove too strong in Under 21 fixture despite another goal for Pemi
Glory Nzingo opened the scoring for the visitors in the 16th minute after latching on to a ball over the top, but Posh were level within two minutes when in-form striker Pemi Aderoju pounced after a shot from Donay O’Brien-Brady had been deflected into his path.
Full-back Harley Mills almost fired Posh in front five minutes later after a great cross from Andre Changunda, but his shot was tipped over the bar by the Swansea ‘keeper.
Aderoju thought he had scored again two minutes into the second-half, but an offside flag interrupted his celebrations. The striker then headed narrowly wide before Mills again tested the 'keeper, this time direct from a free-kick.
Posh kept pressing and 11 minutes from time a superb run from Aderoju ended with the striker hitting the post with Mills just failing to force home the rebound.
But within a minute Kyrell Wilson scored for the Swans from just inside the area and Wilson scored again on the breakaway in added time.
There was a welcome return to the Posh side for goalkeeper Will Blackmore after a lengthy absence because of injury and he made some decent saves.
Posh: Blackmore, Bodnar, Powell, Mills, Rose, Thomas, Trialist A (sub Darlington, 61 mins), Unwin, Aderoju, O’Brien-Brady, Changunda.
Unused subs: West, Fox, Challinor, Trialist B.