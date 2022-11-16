Kwame Poku could be back in contention for Peterborough United against Salford. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh go in search of a place in the FA Cup second round with a much bigger squad than they did against Exeter on Saturday.

On that day, Ben Thompson was forced to fill in at right back and youngsters, Emmanuel Fernandez, who were far from fully fit themselves had to make up the bench.

Posh were without Joe Ward, Kwame Poku, Josh Knight, Frankie Kent, Nathan Thompson and Joel Randall for a variety of reasons.

In his pre-match press conference though, McCann revealed that his squad is in a much better place mentally and physically.

He said: “We’ve had a really good couple of days. We’ve got the players back in tune after the disappointment of the weekend, where we all felt we made mistakes.

"The league is our bread and butter but we would like to have a really good run in the FA Cup also. I think it helps the club financially as we saw last season against Man City. It also raises your profile and can give you the opportunity to play against world-class superstars who will be at the World Cup next week.

"Kwame Poku is close, he could play a part. Josh Knight is feeling good- he’s back from illness and so is Joel Randall. Nathan had a bit of a family problem but he’s back today and Frankie Kent is back from suspension.”