Conor Chaplin (10) scored twice for Ipswich against Morecambe. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh, whose own scheduled fixture at Burton was postponed, were overtaken by Wycombe Wanderers who beat Oxford United 2-0 at Adams Park. Posh are now eighth, three points behind the Chairboys albeit it with two games in hand.

Posh have been joined on 38 points by Shrewsbury who picked up a fortunate 1-0 win at struggling MK Dons with an 89th minute Tom Bayliss goal. The Shrews, who have won three on the spin, have played two more games than Posh.

Portsmouth are a point further back after claiming a second successive 2-0 win under new boss John Mousino. Goals from Colby Bishop and Joe Piggott secured the three points with the second goal arriving after Pompey had been reduced to 10 men following a red card for midfielder Joe Morrell.

Morrell will now miss the game at Posh on Saturday.

Third-placed Ipswich Town, fourth-placed Derby County and fifth-placed Bolton Wanderers all won to move further away from those chasing the play-off places.

The Tractor Boys beat lowly Morecambe 4-0 with four first-half goals. Conor Chaplin scored twice to make it 12 goals for the season, one fewer that League One’s top scorers Aaron Collins of Bristol Rovers and Posh skipper Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Derby scored twice in the final three minutes to come from behind and pip Port Vale 2-1 at Vale Park. Former Posh winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing scored the 89th minute winner.

Bolton beat bottom club Forest Green Rovers 1-0 despite a bizarre red card for top scorer Dion Charles. Charles scored the only goal of the game after six minutes, but was then sent off after 28 minutes in a clear case of mistaken identity after teammate Elias Kachunga had punched an opponent in the stomach.

Kachunga will likely pick up a three-game ban and miss Bolton’s trip to Posh on February 11.

Bolton are now nine points clear of Posh, but have played three more games.

