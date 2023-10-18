Freddie Potts in action for Wycombe Wanderers. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images.

The Chairboys are understood to have refined their playing style somewhat since Matt Bloomfield replaced Gareth Ainsworth as manager in

February.

But the physicality and experience that underpinned the success of one of the smaller League One clubs under Ainsworth remains.

Wycombe are eighth heading into Saturday's contest, but would overtake fourth-placed Posh with a victory and they would still have a game in hand on

“Wycombe are a good side coming to us on the back of a good 4-1 win at Fleetwood,” Scarff said. “They have experienced players, but they also have a couple of very talented young players on loan who are doing very well for them.

“They are always hard to beat, but they have attacking threats as well with the likes of Sam Vokes.

“We will have to play well to beat them, but we have been playing well. We haven't lost in six games and we have been building a strong home

record.

“We've had a break now and we will be refreshed and raring to go again. Our game-plan won't change. We will try to get on the front foot and play

at our tempo.”

West Ham United's Freddie Potts and Dele Taylor of Nottingham Forest are the Wycombe loan stars. Taylor played against Posh for Burton Albion

last season.