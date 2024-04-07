Peterborough United vs Wycombe Wanderers: It's time of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy Final!
Michael Olakigbe is the only one set to miss out as Posh travel to Wembley looking to lift the trophy for the second time.
Posh got here thanks to over Arsenal, Crawley, Wimbledon and Blackpool, having overcoming Cambridge, Colchester and Spurs in the group stage.
The games between Posh and Wycombe so far this season have ended 2-2 and 5-2 to Wycombe, a good day to change those fortunes.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Posh at Wembley!
Welcome!
The day is finally here!
Posh head to Wembley looking to be crowned EFL Trophy winners for a second time, enjoy Posh fans!