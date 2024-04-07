Live

Peterborough United vs Wycombe Wanderers: It's time of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy Final!

Peterborough United are the designated home side at Wembley as they go in search of EFL Trophy glory (April 7, 4:30pm).
By Ben Jones
Published 7th Apr 2024, 09:46 BST
The trophy Peterborough United are playing for. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)The trophy Peterborough United are playing for. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
Michael Olakigbe is the only one set to miss out as Posh travel to Wembley looking to lift the trophy for the second time.

Posh got here thanks to over Arsenal, Crawley, Wimbledon and Blackpool, having overcoming Cambridge, Colchester and Spurs in the group stage.

The games between Posh and Wycombe so far this season have ended 2-2 and 5-2 to Wycombe, a good day to change those fortunes.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Posh at Wembley!

09:40 BST

Welcome!

The day is finally here!

Posh head to Wembley looking to be crowned EFL Trophy winners for a second time, enjoy Posh fans!

