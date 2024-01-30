Live
Peterborough United vs Wimbledon: Live blog as Posh bid for EFL Trophy semi-final place
Peterborough United host Wimbledon in the quarter-finals of the EFL Trophy at the Weston Homes Stadium (January 30, 7:30pm).
Victory will see Posh into the open draw semi-finals and move just one game away from Wembley.
The key decision for Darren Ferguson tonight will be how strong a side to field and who will fill the spot of the suspended Harrison Burrows at wing back.
Fergie wary of wary of Wimbledon as a final at Wembley looms large
Welcome!
It's getting interesting now, Posh are just two games from Wembley and the first of which is tonight!