News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Live

Peterborough United vs Wimbledon: Live blog as Posh bid for EFL Trophy semi-final place

Peterborough United host Wimbledon in the quarter-finals of the EFL Trophy at the Weston Homes Stadium (January 30, 7:30pm).
By Ben Jones
Published 30th Jan 2024, 16:02 GMT
Will Romoney Crichlow fill the void at left back? Photo: Joe Dent.Will Romoney Crichlow fill the void at left back? Photo: Joe Dent.
Will Romoney Crichlow fill the void at left back? Photo: Joe Dent.

Victory will see Posh into the open draw semi-finals and move just one game away from Wembley.

The key decision for Darren Ferguson tonight will be how strong a side to field and who will fill the spot of the suspended Harrison Burrows at wing back.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Posh vs Wimbledon

Show new updates
16:02 GMT

Fergie wary of wary of Wimbledon as a final at Wembley looms large

https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/sport/football/peterborough-united/peterborough-united-manager-is-wary-of-afc-wimbledon-as-a-final-at-wembley-looms-large-4497450

16:01 GMT

Welcome!

It's getting interesting now, Posh are just two games from Wembley and the first of which is tonight!

Related topics:WimbledonWembleyHarrison BurrowsDarren Ferguson