Live

Peterborough United vs Wigan Athletic: Live blog as Posh look to bounce back from Lincoln thumping

By Ben Jones
Published 28th Jan 2025, 17:59 BST
Malik Mothersille in action with James Carragher of Wigan Athletic in October. Photo: Joe Dent.Malik Mothersille in action with James Carragher of Wigan Athletic in October. Photo: Joe Dent.
Malik Mothersille in action with James Carragher of Wigan Athletic in October. Photo: Joe Dent.
Peterborough United host Wigan Athletic at the Weston Homes Stadium (January 28, 7:45pm).

Posh must bounce back from the embarrassment of Lincoln against a Wigan side who are losing their star man Thelo Aasgaard to Championship side Luton and he will not be involved.

Posh will be without Emmanuel Fernandez and Jadel Katongo, Carl Johnston is a doubt but Oscar Wallin is back in the country and ready to play.

Follow the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Posh vs Wigan

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 21:39 BST

FT

1-0 Posh!

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 21:38 BST

96 mins 1-0 Posh

Wigan sling a ball into the box, header at goal, poor marking on Goodwin but it’s offside.

One to go

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 21:36 BST

93 mins 1-0 Posh

Three gone with little trouble.

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 21:32 BST

7 added minutes

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 21:31 BST

Posh sub

Mothersille for Jones

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 21:27 BST

85 mins 1-0 Posh

Poor low one.

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 21:27 BST

85 mins 1-0 Posh

Posh corner, Odoh shot from the left edge of the box deflected wide.

Corner.

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 21:24 BST

82 mins 1-0 Posh

It’s Posh threatening to score again with ten to play.

Odoh has come to life, wins the ball in the final third, finds CCC. He shoots from 25 yards, pushed part the post.

He then takes the corner which looks to be going straight in, Tickle has to punch it off the line.

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 21:21 BST

79 mins 1-0 Posh

Break away for Posh. Odoh held onto the ball for so long, slid the ball to Jones in the box, heavy touch though and he's tackled as he shoots.

He’s been clattered and the shot saved.

It’s a corner

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 21:17 BST

75 mins 1-0 Posh

Posh have started to push Wigan back, certainly making the game more comfortable than it was becoming.

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 21:13 BST

Posh sub

Better movement from Posh, CCC wins a corner with a charged down shot.

but Hayes will replace Lindgren first.

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 21:12 BST

1-0 Posh

Bilo booked for time wasting taking a goal kick.

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 21:11 BST

Wigan sub

Will Aimson and Callum McManaman for James Carragher and Sliko Thomas

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 21:08 BST

66 mins 1-0 Posh

Posh have lost all attacking threat

Feels like a re-run of Exeter.

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 21:06 BST

64 mins 1-0 Posh

Almost 1-1, Nevett being closed down at a pace, plays a ball back to Bilo but not enough power. Bilo tries to blast it away but it hits Dale Taylor and just as the groans go around the ground, thinking it’s going top corner but it flies wide.

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 21:03 BST

Posh sub

Kyprianou for Susoho.

Chances are that’s a planned change.

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 21:00 BST

58 mins 1-0 Posh

Johnston booked for pulling the shirt of Thomas.

Wigan free kick close to the right corner of the box.

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 20:59 BST

58 mins 1-0 Posh

CCC down injured. Limps to the sidelines and them back on. Not running completely freely yet.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan AthleticLincolnLuton
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice