Peterborough United vs Wigan Athletic: Live blog as Posh look to bounce back from Lincoln thumping
Posh must bounce back from the embarrassment of Lincoln against a Wigan side who are losing their star man Thelo Aasgaard to Championship side Luton and he will not be involved.
Posh will be without Emmanuel Fernandez and Jadel Katongo, Carl Johnston is a doubt but Oscar Wallin is back in the country and ready to play.
Follow the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Posh vs Wigan
1-0 Posh!
96 mins 1-0 Posh
Wigan sling a ball into the box, header at goal, poor marking on Goodwin but it’s offside.
One to go
93 mins 1-0 Posh
Three gone with little trouble.
7 added minutes
Posh sub
Mothersille for Jones
85 mins 1-0 Posh
Poor low one.
85 mins 1-0 Posh
Posh corner, Odoh shot from the left edge of the box deflected wide.
Corner.
82 mins 1-0 Posh
It’s Posh threatening to score again with ten to play.
Odoh has come to life, wins the ball in the final third, finds CCC. He shoots from 25 yards, pushed part the post.
He then takes the corner which looks to be going straight in, Tickle has to punch it off the line.
79 mins 1-0 Posh
Break away for Posh. Odoh held onto the ball for so long, slid the ball to Jones in the box, heavy touch though and he's tackled as he shoots.
He’s been clattered and the shot saved.
It’s a corner
75 mins 1-0 Posh
Posh have started to push Wigan back, certainly making the game more comfortable than it was becoming.
Posh sub
Better movement from Posh, CCC wins a corner with a charged down shot.
but Hayes will replace Lindgren first.
1-0 Posh
Bilo booked for time wasting taking a goal kick.
Wigan sub
Will Aimson and Callum McManaman for James Carragher and Sliko Thomas
66 mins 1-0 Posh
Posh have lost all attacking threat
Feels like a re-run of Exeter.
64 mins 1-0 Posh
Almost 1-1, Nevett being closed down at a pace, plays a ball back to Bilo but not enough power. Bilo tries to blast it away but it hits Dale Taylor and just as the groans go around the ground, thinking it’s going top corner but it flies wide.
Posh sub
Kyprianou for Susoho.
Chances are that’s a planned change.
58 mins 1-0 Posh
Johnston booked for pulling the shirt of Thomas.
Wigan free kick close to the right corner of the box.
58 mins 1-0 Posh
CCC down injured. Limps to the sidelines and them back on. Not running completely freely yet.