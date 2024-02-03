News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United vs Wigan Athletic: Live blog as Posh get back to action following transfer deadline

Peterborough United host Wigan Athletic in League One action at the Weston Homes Stadium (February 3).
By Ben Jones
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 10:00 GMT
Will Jed Steer take back his place in Posh's goal? Photo: Joe Dent.Will Jed Steer take back his place in Posh's goal? Photo: Joe Dent.
Posh are looking to avoid allowing Wigan to become the first team to complete the double over Posh this season.

Kwame Poku is still injured but Jed Steer and Michael Olagikbe are available.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Posh vs Wigan

