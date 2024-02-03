Peterborough United vs Wigan Athletic: Live blog as Posh get back to action following transfer deadline
Peterborough United host Wigan Athletic in League One action at the Weston Homes Stadium (February 3).
Posh are looking to avoid allowing Wigan to become the first team to complete the double over Posh this season.
Kwame Poku is still injured but Jed Steer and Michael Olagikbe are available.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Posh vs Wigan
Welcome!
Deadline is finally out of a way, Posh have survived relatively unscathed.
EMC is back on loan and Steer and Olagikbe can play.
Follow all of the action right here!