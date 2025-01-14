Live

Peterborough United vs Walsall: Live blog as look to make Vertu Trophy progress

By Ben Jones
Published 14th Jan 2025, 17:42 BST
Malik Mothersille in action as Posh beat Northampton in the Round of 32. Photo: Joe Dent.Malik Mothersille in action as Posh beat Northampton in the Round of 32. Photo: Joe Dent.
Malik Mothersille in action as Posh beat Northampton in the Round of 32. Photo: Joe Dent.
Peterborough United host Walsall in the Vertu Trophy Round of 16 at the Weston Homes Stadium (January 14, 7:45pm).

Walsall come into the game on a high having won eight league games in a row and sitting 12 points clear at the top of League Two.

They are expected to make changes tonight though and have lost League Two top scorer Nathan Lowe.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Posh vs Walsall

Tue, 14 Jan, 2025, 21:44 BST

FT

Tue, 14 Jan, 2025, 21:42 BST

4-2

Wow, it’s 4-2. Bilokapic has taken a kick out with his hands and smashed it straight at Gordon, it’s looped up over him and in

Tue, 14 Jan, 2025, 21:36 BST

6 added minutes

Walsall still pressing

Tue, 14 Jan, 2025, 21:36 BST

4-1 Posh

Fantastic save again, wow, pushed another effort from Gordon in the box over the bar.

Tue, 14 Jan, 2025, 21:32 BST

87 mins 4-1 Posh

Bilokapic now has to push a Gordon effort on the turn around the post,

Tue, 14 Jan, 2025, 21:26 BST

80 mins 4-1 Posh

Brilliant 30 yard effort from Lakin, Bilokapic can only push it onto the bar!

Tue, 14 Jan, 2025, 21:21 BST

Posh sub

DOB for Collins

Tue, 14 Jan, 2025, 21:20 BST

4-1

It’s been nerve racking at times but surely that’ll see Posh home. Brilliant driving run from Ihionvien right into the box, cuts it back to Mothersille and he puts it in on the slide

Tue, 14 Jan, 2025, 21:19 BST

4-1 Posh!!

Mothersille!

Tue, 14 Jan, 2025, 21:13 BST

Posh sub

De Havilland for Kyprianou

Tue, 14 Jan, 2025, 21:13 BST

67 mins 3-1 Posh

Walsall now go close again, Bilokapic has to push a Lakin arrow from range past the post. That was from a corner where Adomah had seen a close range effort poked inches wide.

Tue, 14 Jan, 2025, 21:09 BST

Triple Posh change

Odoh, Lindgren, Fernandez off

Jones, Ihonovien, Nevett on

Tue, 14 Jan, 2025, 21:08 BST

63 mins 3-1 Posh

So close to 4-1, first CCC chips an effort just wide of the post but then he sends Mothersille clear on the left, he looks to give Lindgren a tap-in for his hat-trick but a defender comes across to cover just in time.

Tue, 14 Jan, 2025, 21:02 BST

56 mins 3-1 Posh

Better from Posh this last five minutes, starting to get a foothold back in the game.

Tue, 14 Jan, 2025, 20:56 BST

50 mins 3-1 Posh

Very slow start from Posh. Walsall almost score again, this time a corner headed inches wide of the far post.

Tue, 14 Jan, 2025, 20:54 BST

3-1 Posh

Big miss, it’s Johnson again. Jellis down the Posh left, cuts through, sends it across to Johnson yards out from goal but he blasts over.

Tue, 14 Jan, 2025, 20:51 BST

Second half

Tue, 14 Jan, 2025, 20:31 BST

45 mins 3-1 Posh

Wow, Bilokapic passed the ball right to Johnson, right in front of goal inside the box. He’s rushed his shot and hit it straight at the keeper, incredible.

