Peterborough United vs Walsall: Live blog as look to make Vertu Trophy progress
Walsall come into the game on a high having won eight league games in a row and sitting 12 points clear at the top of League Two.
They are expected to make changes tonight though and have lost League Two top scorer Nathan Lowe.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
Wow, it’s 4-2. Bilokapic has taken a kick out with his hands and smashed it straight at Gordon, it’s looped up over him and in
6 added minutes
Walsall still pressing
4-1 Posh
Fantastic save again, wow, pushed another effort from Gordon in the box over the bar.
87 mins 4-1 Posh
Bilokapic now has to push a Gordon effort on the turn around the post,
80 mins 4-1 Posh
Brilliant 30 yard effort from Lakin, Bilokapic can only push it onto the bar!
Posh sub
DOB for Collins
It’s been nerve racking at times but surely that’ll see Posh home. Brilliant driving run from Ihionvien right into the box, cuts it back to Mothersille and he puts it in on the slide
4-1 Posh!!
Mothersille!
Posh sub
De Havilland for Kyprianou
67 mins 3-1 Posh
Walsall now go close again, Bilokapic has to push a Lakin arrow from range past the post. That was from a corner where Adomah had seen a close range effort poked inches wide.
Triple Posh change
Odoh, Lindgren, Fernandez off
Jones, Ihonovien, Nevett on
63 mins 3-1 Posh
So close to 4-1, first CCC chips an effort just wide of the post but then he sends Mothersille clear on the left, he looks to give Lindgren a tap-in for his hat-trick but a defender comes across to cover just in time.
56 mins 3-1 Posh
Better from Posh this last five minutes, starting to get a foothold back in the game.
50 mins 3-1 Posh
Very slow start from Posh. Walsall almost score again, this time a corner headed inches wide of the far post.
3-1 Posh
Big miss, it’s Johnson again. Jellis down the Posh left, cuts through, sends it across to Johnson yards out from goal but he blasts over.
Second half
45 mins 3-1 Posh
Wow, Bilokapic passed the ball right to Johnson, right in front of goal inside the box. He’s rushed his shot and hit it straight at the keeper, incredible.
