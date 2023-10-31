Will Jadel Katongo get another chance to impress? Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh know that a win would take them to six points and onto the brink of qualification due to their opening round win over Cambridge.

Tottenham began their campaign with a comprehensive 5-0 win away at Colchester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh are expected to field a much-changed side from the victory at Blackpool and will be without the cup-tied Jacob Wakeling but fans could see Malik Mothersille for the first time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.