News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly

Peterborough United vs Tottenham Hotspur: Live Blog as Posh looking to take big step towards EFL Trophy qualification

Peterborough United host Tottenham Hotspur U21s in the EFL Trophy at the Weston Homes Stadium (October 31, 7pm).
By Ben Jones
Published 31st Oct 2023, 14:07 GMT
Will Jadel Katongo get another chance to impress? Photo: Joe Dent.Will Jadel Katongo get another chance to impress? Photo: Joe Dent.
Will Jadel Katongo get another chance to impress? Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh know that a win would take them to six points and onto the brink of qualification due to their opening round win over Cambridge.

Tottenham began their campaign with a comprehensive 5-0 win away at Colchester.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Posh are expected to field a much-changed side from the victory at Blackpool and will be without the cup-tied Jacob Wakeling but fans could see Malik Mothersille for the first time.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Posh vs Spurs U21

Show new updates
14:07 GMT

Welcome!

Posh would move to the brink of qualification with victory courtest of Colchester’s poor goal difference of -4.

Spurs sit top of Premier League 2 with 7 wins from 7.

Related topics:Tottenham HotspurCambridge